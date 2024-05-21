May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-21

Govt decision to reduce POL products’ prices lauded

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

KARACHI: Khalid Tawab Regional Chairman United Business Group (UBG) extends his heartfelt appreciation to the government for its decision to reduce petroleum prices, a move that will undoubtedly alleviate the financial burden on businesses and consumers alike.

This reduction comes as a breath of fresh air amidst economic challenges, providing much-needed relief to various sectors grappling with rising operational costs.

The decision to lower petroleum prices reflects the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for economic growth and development. By easing the financial strain on businesses, this initiative paves the way for increased productivity, enhanced competitiveness, and improved consumer purchasing power.

Reduced petroleum prices will have a ripple effect across various industries, positively impacting transportation costs, manufacturing expenses, and overall operational overheads. This, in turn, will contribute to the stability of the business landscape and stimulate economic activity at a crucial time.

Furthermore, the business community acknowledges the government’s proactive approach in addressing the concerns of stakeholders and prioritizing measures that promote sustainable economic growth. Such initiatives not only bolster investor confidence but also demonstrate the government’s responsiveness to the needs of businesses and citizens.

As representatives of the business community, we commend the government’s decision to reduce petroleum prices and express our gratitude for its continued efforts to support economic stability and prosperity in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Petroleum prices UBG POL products Khalid Tawab

Comments

200 characters

Govt decision to reduce POL products’ prices lauded

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories