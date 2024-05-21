Govt decision to reduce POL products’ prices lauded

KARACHI: Khalid Tawab Regional Chairman United Business Group (UBG) extends his heartfelt appreciation to the government for its decision to reduce petroleum prices, a move that will undoubtedly alleviate the financial burden on businesses and consumers alike.

This reduction comes as a breath of fresh air amidst economic challenges, providing much-needed relief to various sectors grappling with rising operational costs.

The decision to lower petroleum prices reflects the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for economic growth and development. By easing the financial strain on businesses, this initiative paves the way for increased productivity, enhanced competitiveness, and improved consumer purchasing power.

Reduced petroleum prices will have a ripple effect across various industries, positively impacting transportation costs, manufacturing expenses, and overall operational overheads. This, in turn, will contribute to the stability of the business landscape and stimulate economic activity at a crucial time.

Furthermore, the business community acknowledges the government’s proactive approach in addressing the concerns of stakeholders and prioritizing measures that promote sustainable economic growth. Such initiatives not only bolster investor confidence but also demonstrate the government’s responsiveness to the needs of businesses and citizens.

As representatives of the business community, we commend the government’s decision to reduce petroleum prices and express our gratitude for its continued efforts to support economic stability and prosperity in Pakistan.

