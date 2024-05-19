German farmers plant less winter wheat, rapeseed

HAMBURG: Germany’s winter wheat area for the 2024 harvest has been reduced by 8.3% year on year to about 2.6 million hectares, Germany’s national statistics agency estimated on Friday.

Winter rapeseed sowing for the 2024 crop was also reduced, dropping by 5.8% to 1.1 million hectares, the agency said. Reductions in planted areas had been expected after unfavourably rainy autumn weather and increased use of farmland for purposes including house building and expansion of renewable energy infrastructure. Germany is the European Union’s second largest wheat producer behind France and a major exporter. It is one of the EU’s largest producers of rapeseed, Europe’s most important oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel production.