CM orders digitisation of land record

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting relating to the Board of Revenue Reforms during which a briefing was given on the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE).

The CM issued directions to undertake essential steps for the digitalisation process. She ordered to ensure collaboration of relevant departments during the land digitalisation process.

It was informed during the briefing that the land record digitisation process is being undertaken with the cooperation of the World Bank under the ‘Plus Project.’ Punjab Land Record Authority and Management of Estate Land gave a briefing about the business plan affairs. Owner based digitalisation of all neighbourhoods (mouzas) will be carried out in Punjab.

The revenue system will be made transparent through partition of land and parcel document. The government will declare a clear property from every aspect as Green. The lands having issues will be declared as Blue and Red.

The proposal to abolish joint property system will be seriously reviewed. Legal complications will be reduced with the allotment of a separate property number to every seller.

