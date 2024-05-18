AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-18

Met office warns of impacts of heatwave

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2024

KARACHI: The Met Office on Friday warned the public about heatwave's impacts on the human health, asking them to take caution amid the "extreme" heat that kills more people every year than any other climate hazards.

In its infographic summary, the Met urged the public to stay hydrated and avoid exposure to the direct sunlight while the weather is searing. It warned that the extreme heat is more weatherly perilous to kill people.

It briefly underscored the main reasons bringing about the unusual hostile weather including urbanization, deforestation and high pressure area in the upper atmosphere.

It defined the heatwave phenomenon as "a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts for two or more days", causing effects to human, animal, birds and agriculture.

Alerting the public to the heatwave hazards on the human life, it said that the affected individuals may experience the "heat exhaustion" such as heavy and fast sweating, weak pulse, muscle cramps headache, nausea and dizziness.

Besides, it added, people may also feel a "heat stress" like rapid heartbeat, chest pain and laboured breathing. Similarly, it said that the "heatstroke" may also cause the human to suffer from a high and fast body temperature, strong pulse and a loss of consciousness.

It encouraged the public to remain hydrated and covered, wear light clothes, use hats and umbrella, stay in shadow and block direct sunlight amid the unfriendly wave.

The Met advised the public to avoid hot beverages and spice foods and unnecessarily outgoing between 12 noon till 4 in the evening. In addition, it said, "don't leave pets outside".

