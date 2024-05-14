AIRLINK 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
DFML 32.53 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (8.07%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.88%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.24%)
HUBC 137.34 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
OGDC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.67%)
PAEL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.74%)
SNGP 72.98 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.44%)
SSGC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.57%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,806 Increased By 81.8 (1.06%)
BR30 25,828 Increased By 227.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 74,531 Increased By 732.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 23,954 Increased By 330.7 (1.4%)
May 14, 2024
Markets

US stocks gain, shrugging off inflation report

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 07:13pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Tuesday, shrugging off disappointing US inflation data and fresh announcements of tariffs targeting China.

US wholesale prices jumped by 0.5 percent in April, marking a sharp increase from a revised 0.1 percent slowdown a month earlier, in a dynamic that could keep Federal Reserve interest rates higher for longer.

Meanwhile, the United States announced it is hiking tariffs on $18 billion worth of Chinese imports, targeting strategic sectors like electric vehicles and steel – prompting a fiery response from Beijing.

US stocks rise ahead of inflation data, Walmart results

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 39,488.58.

The broad-based S&P 500 also added 0.1 percent at 5,226.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 16,415.77.

Among individual companies, both GameStop and AMC Entertainment were up more than 80 percent, marking a second day of stunning upward moves in an apparent revival of the “meme stock” craze from 2021 when small investors bid up choice companies.

Home Depot advanced 0.7 percent after reporting better-than-expected profits despite “continued softness” in some consumer segments. The home-improvement retailer confirmed its full-year forecast.

