Zelensky expected in Madrid on Friday: Spanish royal palace

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 06:31pm

MADRID: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Madrid on Friday for an official visit, Spain’s royal palace said on Tuesday.

He is to be received at noon by Spain’s King Felipe VI before an official lunch in his honour, according to the palace’s agenda, which did not provide further details.

The Spanish government has not provided any details on the visit but daily newspaper El Pais said Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are expected to sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees between their countries.

US tells Ukraine ‘aid on its way’ as Russia claims advances

The trip comes as Russia’s ground offensive in the Kharkiv region has forced thousands to evacuate and pushed Kyiv to mobilise reinforcements.

Madrid announced in April it would send long-range Patriot anti-aircraft interceptor missiles to Ukraine to help the country resist Russian attacks.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

