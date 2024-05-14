Shakib Al Hasan named in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad, Shanto captain

Bangladesh included experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.

The team will be led by batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was named skipper in all three formats of the game this year amid uncertainty over the availability of Shakib who was dealing with an eye problem.

The former captain made his comeback to T20 international cricket after a gap of nearly a year this month in the home series against Zimbabwe, claiming five wickets in two matches.

Pace bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib was also called up after his two appearances in the 4-1 series win, and Shoriful Islam was recalled after being rested for the final two matches.

Bangladesh are in World Cup Group D with Sri Lanka, South Africa, the Netherlands and Nepal in the June 1-29 event.

They open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7.

Bangladesh squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.