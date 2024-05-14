AIRLINK 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
DFML 32.53 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (8.07%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.88%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.24%)
HUBC 137.34 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
OGDC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.67%)
PAEL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.74%)
SNGP 72.98 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.44%)
SSGC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.57%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,806 Increased By 81.8 (1.06%)
BR30 25,828 Increased By 227.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 74,531 Increased By 732.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 23,954 Increased By 330.7 (1.4%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand lower ahead of mining and unemployment data

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 02:35pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened early on Tuesday, ahead of local mining and first quarter unemployment data.

At 0802 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4650 against the dollar , about 0.54% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded about 0.12% stronger against a basket of global currencies. South African investor focus will be on March gold and mining production figures due at 0900 GMT and first quarter unemployment data at 0930 GMT.

Global markets await the latest US inflation print on Wednesday.

On the stock market, both the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes were little changed in early trade.

South African rand steady ahead of manufacturing figures

Anglo American Platinum’s Johannesburg-listed shares fell as much as 10% and was last down 7.4%, after parent Anglo American said in a strategic review that it was exploring a demerger of its troubled platinum unit.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 6.5 basis points to 10.530%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand lower ahead of mining and unemployment data

Barring ‘strategic entities’, Pakistan to pursue privatisation of all SOEs: PM Shehbaz

Rupee stable against US dollar

KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 730-point gain

NAB amendments case: SC allows Imran Khan to appear via video-link

Fast Cables IPO: funds to be used for capacity expansion, says MD

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates on almost all products

Attorney general denies allegations of interference in judicial affairs

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

China warns new US tariffs will ‘severely affect’ relations

Oil dips as US data suggests inflation stickier than expected

Read more stories