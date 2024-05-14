AIRLINK 75.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.45%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.53%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.82%)
OGDC 134.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
PAEL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.7%)
PIAA 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
SEARL 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.08%)
SNGP 71.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.65%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,746 Increased By 21.3 (0.28%)
BR30 25,528 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 74,106 Increased By 306.9 (0.42%)
KSE30 23,805 Increased By 181.5 (0.77%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German final inflation confirmed at 2.4% in April

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 12:21pm

BERLIN: German inflation inched up in April to 2.4%, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data. German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, had risen by 2.3% year-on-year in March, the lowest rate in almost three years.

“Energy and food prices, in particular, have had a dampening effect on the inflation rate since January 2024,” said Ruth Brand, president of the federal statistics office.

“However, core inflation – measured as the change in the consumer price index excluding food and energy – has been higher than overall inflation since the beginning of the year,” she added in a statement.

Euro zone government bonds steady ahead of inflation data

Core inflation in April was 3.0%, according to the data.

The statistics office gives more detailed monthly data on its website.

German inflation

Comments

200 characters

German final inflation confirmed at 2.4% in April

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories