German final inflation confirmed at 2.4% in April

BERLIN: German inflation inched up in April to 2.4%, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data. German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, had risen by 2.3% year-on-year in March, the lowest rate in almost three years.

“Energy and food prices, in particular, have had a dampening effect on the inflation rate since January 2024,” said Ruth Brand, president of the federal statistics office.

“However, core inflation – measured as the change in the consumer price index excluding food and energy – has been higher than overall inflation since the beginning of the year,” she added in a statement.

Core inflation in April was 3.0%, according to the data.

The statistics office gives more detailed monthly data on its website.