AIRLINK 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.48%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
PAEL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
PIAA 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.66%)
SNGP 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.64%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,742 Increased By 17.2 (0.22%)
BR30 25,507 Decreased By -93.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 74,081 Increased By 281.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 23,796 Increased By 171.9 (0.73%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond traders turn to US inflation print after local data meets estimates

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 12:15pm

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the early session on Tuesday, as traders moved their focus to the US inflation data after local inflation came largely in-line with estimates.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.1134% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.1157%.

“At this level, there is no trigger for bond yields to move either ways, and action could be seen on Thursday, once the US inflation print is out,” trader with a private bank said.

India’s annual retail inflation rate eased slightly in April and stood at 4.83%, down from 4.85% in March, and around 4.80%according to a Reuters poll of economists, partly due to lower fuel prices, although food prices remained elevated.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is estimated at 3.23% in April, compared with 3.3%-3.4% in March, according to two economists.

The Indian government does not release core inflation figures.

The US inflation print is due after Indian market hours on Wednesday, with the reading for 12 months to April expected at 3.6%, down from 3.8% in March, as per a Reuters poll.

The 10-year US yield continued to remain around the critical 4.50% mark with investors eyeing inflation data for major directional trigger as it would provide more clarity on the timing and magnitude of interest rate cuts in 2024.

Traders are pricing in the probability of around 41 basis points of cuts this year, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Indian bond yields seen steady ahead of debt buyback

Traders will also eye the response at government’s second bond buyback in two weeks, as the government aims to buy bonds worth up to 600 billion rupees ($7.19 billion) on Thursday.

Indian states aim to raise 65 billion rupees through sale of bonds later in the day, the quantum undershooting the calendar for a sixth straight week.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond traders turn to US inflation print after local data meets estimates

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories