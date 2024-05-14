AIRLINK 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.42%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
HBL 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
PIAA 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.56%)
PRL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PTC 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
SEARL 60.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.81%)
SNGP 71.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.65%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,745 Increased By 20.5 (0.26%)
BR30 25,519 Decreased By -81.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 74,089 Increased By 290.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 23,798 Increased By 174.7 (0.74%)
China stocks slip amid US tariff concerns, inflation uncertainty

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 12:10pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Tuesday, while the yuan weakened, as news of fresh US tariffs this week and China’s weak credit growth data for April kept sentiment subdued.

Trade was muted as investors awaited an inflation report from the US that could possibly offer more clues on how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated.

Asian shares hovered around 15-month highs on Tuesday and the dollar was firm ahead of the inflation data.

China stocks slip after weak credit data

US President Joe Biden is set to announce new China tariffs as soon as this week targeting strategic sectors, including a major hike in levies on electric vehicles (EVs), sources said.

Also denting sentiment, new bank lending in China fell more than expected in April from the previous month, while broad credit growth hit a record low, raising the prospect of more action to support the economy.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.12% at 3,144.15 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.27%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.5%, the consumer staples sector up 0.06%, the real estate index up 0.95% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.26%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.06% to 6,757.82, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.13% at 19,089.83.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.41%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.18% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.18%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.02% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.17%.

China stocks

