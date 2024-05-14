China stocks slip amid US tariff concerns, inflation uncertainty

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Tuesday, while the yuan weakened, as news of fresh US tariffs this week and China’s weak credit growth data for April kept sentiment subdued.

Trade was muted as investors awaited an inflation report from the US that could possibly offer more clues on how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated.

Asian shares hovered around 15-month highs on Tuesday and the dollar was firm ahead of the inflation data.

US President Joe Biden is set to announce new China tariffs as soon as this week targeting strategic sectors, including a major hike in levies on electric vehicles (EVs), sources said.

Also denting sentiment, new bank lending in China fell more than expected in April from the previous month, while broad credit growth hit a record low, raising the prospect of more action to support the economy.