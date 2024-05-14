AIRLINK 75.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.95%)
DFML 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
DGKC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
HBL 114.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.55%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.21%)
PIAA 24.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.93%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
SNGP 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,739 Increased By 14.6 (0.19%)
BR30 25,520 Decreased By -81.2 (-0.32%)
KSE100 74,053 Increased By 254.3 (0.34%)
KSE30 23,787 Increased By 163.5 (0.69%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia’s Qantas to suspend flights to Shanghai on low demand

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 10:13am

Qantas Airways said on Tuesday it will suspend its Sydney flights to Shanghai from July 28, citing low demand, around nine months after the Australian flag carrier resumed the service on hopes of a travel rebound following the pandemic.

Aircraft on the Shanghai route will be redirected to fly other destinations across Asia experiencing higher demand or where there are new tourism opportunities, the company said.

“Since COVID, the demand for travel between Australia and China has not recovered as strongly as expected.

In some months, our flights to and from Shanghai have been operating around half-full,“ Qantas International CEO Sam Wallace said in a statement.

Qantas will continue to monitor the Australia-China market closely and look to return to Shanghai when demand has recovered, the carrier added.

Australia’s Qantas to pay $79mn to settle flight cancellation case

The carrier announced a new route from Brisbane to Manila, which will begin late-October, additional flights to Singapore from October onwards.

It will also increase its flight frequency from Sydney to Bengaluru in India to daily from five per week for about four months starting mid-December.

Qantas Airways

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s Qantas to suspend flights to Shanghai on low demand

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories