Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Car sales in Pakistan surge 12% MoM in April

Read here for details.

Pakistan, IMF mission begin discussions on further engagement

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz resigns as PML-N president, makes way for brother Nawaz

Read here for details.

Citi expects Pakistan to strike new $8bn IMF deal by end-July

Read here for details.

Wheat crisis: PM suspends PASSCO higher-ups

Read here for details.

AJK: PM Shehbaz approves immediate provision of Rs23bn to region

Read here for details.