AIRLINK 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.63%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.53%)
FFBL 32.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.2%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.89%)
HUBC 137.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.39%)
HUMNL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.24%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 135.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.32%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
SNGP 70.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,738 Increased By 12.8 (0.17%)
BR30 25,499 Decreased By -102 (-0.4%)
KSE100 74,033 Increased By 233.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 23,779 Increased By 155.5 (0.66%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

IRSA increases water shares of Punjab, Sindh

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Advisory Committee (IAC) has increased water shares of Punjab and Sindh for Kharif season under Para 2 of Water Apportionment Accord, citing current improvement in water availability.

The decision was taken at a meeting of IAC which met on Monday under the chairmanship of Abdul Hameed Mengal, Chairman IRSA/ Member Balochistan, which was attended by all IRSA members, Director (Operation) and WAPDA authorities of Tarbela Dam.

The meeting was convened in the wake of present rim station inflow trends and Tunnel-5 (T5) constraints of Tarbela dam. WAPDA authorities informed the meeting that the restriction of filling of Tarbela Dam to the level of 1470 feet by July 20, 2024 could be curtailed to June 30, 2024 without affecting the existing works of T5.

According to IRSA, keeping in view the WAPDA’s revised constraints and the existing water situation, the water level at Tarbela Dam shall be maintained at 1470 feet by June 30, 2024 instead of July 20, 2024, after that IRSA will be free to fill the dam as per the criteria. However, WAPDA may make efforts to fill the dam up to 1475 feet in the next 10 days, if possible, to accommodate any variation in the river inflows.

The Authority also decided that with immediate effect the shortages to the provinces is reduced to zero and distribution is shifted to Para (2) of the Water Apportionment Accord (WAA) 1991; therefore, the following increased shares for Early Kharif 2024 are authorised to Punjab & Sindh provinces:

IAC has approved an increase in share of Punjab by 3.158 per cent to 12.424 MAF from initial allocation of 9.266 MAF whereas Sindh will get 2.744 per cent more water to 8. 292 MAF from 5.548 MAF under Para 2 of the respectively had approved 9.266 MAF and 5.548 MAF maximum shares of Punjab and Sindh, respectively.

It was also decided by the Authority that the other water distribution parameters as decided in IRSA Advisory Committee meeting held on April 2, 2024 shall remain the same.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Punjab Wapda irsa Water Supply IAC

Comments

200 characters

IRSA increases water shares of Punjab, Sindh

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories