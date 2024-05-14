AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
May 14, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

Mayor of Shoguang meets Dar

Press Release Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: Mayor of Shoguang, Zhao Tianbao, called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing, China today, said a press release issued on Monday.

The deputy prime minister highlighted Government of Pakistan’s reform agenda in the economic domain and shared an overview of the opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in such diverse sectors of Pakistan as infrastructure development, renewable energy, textiles, agriculture, IT and mining. Outlining the investor-friendly policies of the government, he invited Chinese companies to set up manufacturing and processing units of their companies in Pakistan.

Mayor Zhao Tianbao expressed his gratitude to the deputy prime minister for providing them the opportunity to engage in a fruitful exchange of views and share ideas, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the trade and economic ties between China and Pakistan.

Mayor Zhao also emphasized their determination to continue exploring new avenues of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining and energy, through investments aimed at achieving shared prosperity and development of the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China FDI Ishaq Dar Mayor of Shoguang Zhao Tianbao

