AIRLINK 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.13%)
DGKC 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.59%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
FFBL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.81%)
HUBC 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
HUMNL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.84%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.1%)
PIAA 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.04%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
PRL 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
SNGP 70.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
SSGC 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,737 Increased By 12.8 (0.17%)
BR30 25,482 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.46%)
KSE100 74,048 Increased By 248.4 (0.34%)
KSE30 23,782 Increased By 158.2 (0.67%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

CM directs completion of projects in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to complete development projects in all areas of Lahore without any discrimination.

She was chairing a meeting, here Monday during which she was briefed about the drainage and sewerage system and repair and construction of streets.

The meeting reviewed the progress regarding installation of street lights and measures for parks and horticulture in nearby areas of city.

The CM asked WASA, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and related departments to work with coordination. She ordered that not a single street in the city should be in a dilapidated condition, and a proper system should be introduced in each and every area for water drainage.

“WASA, MCL and other concerned departments should work in a coordinated and organized manner so that the people’s issues could be resolved,” she said, adding, “It pains me to see potholes and sewage on streets and roads.”

On the occasion, she was briefed about the repair of streets and roads and drainage of sewage. The chief minister was also told about the installation of streetlights in the suburban areas of the Punjab capital as well as the progress made on Parks and Horticulture so far.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique, Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik, the chief secretary, P&D chairman, secretaries and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

