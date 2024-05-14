CM directs completion of projects in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to complete development projects in all areas of Lahore without any discrimination.

She was chairing a meeting, here Monday during which she was briefed about the drainage and sewerage system and repair and construction of streets.

The meeting reviewed the progress regarding installation of street lights and measures for parks and horticulture in nearby areas of city.

The CM asked WASA, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and related departments to work with coordination. She ordered that not a single street in the city should be in a dilapidated condition, and a proper system should be introduced in each and every area for water drainage.

“WASA, MCL and other concerned departments should work in a coordinated and organized manner so that the people’s issues could be resolved,” she said, adding, “It pains me to see potholes and sewage on streets and roads.”

On the occasion, she was briefed about the repair of streets and roads and drainage of sewage. The chief minister was also told about the installation of streetlights in the suburban areas of the Punjab capital as well as the progress made on Parks and Horticulture so far.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique, Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik, the chief secretary, P&D chairman, secretaries and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

