AIRLINK 75.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.95%)
DFML 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.13%)
DGKC 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.59%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.81%)
HUBC 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
HUMNL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.84%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.1%)
PIAA 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.04%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.63%)
PRL 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
SNGP 70.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 66.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.42%)
UNITY 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,738 Increased By 13.7 (0.18%)
BR30 25,496 Decreased By -104.4 (-0.41%)
KSE100 74,047 Increased By 248.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 23,782 Increased By 158 (0.67%)
World Print 2024-05-14

Georgians protest anti-NGO bill as ruling party vows to adopt

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

TBILISI: Hundreds of young Georgians crowded outside parliament on Monday ahead of a third straight night of protests against a “foreign influence” bill that has split the Caucasus country and triggered international condemnation.

A month of tensions over the bill — dubbed the “Russian law” by its critics for its resemblance to repressive Kremlin legislation — is approaching a critical point, with the ruling Georgian Dream party pledging Monday to adopt it within 48 hours.

The capital Tbilisi has been gripped by its largest street protests in years since April, when authorities revived the plans a year after a similar wave of rallies forced them to back down.

Georgian students announced a strike on Monday and plan to march down Tbilisi’s main Rustaveli Avenue to parliament later in the evening.

Police were out in force on Monday guarding the building.

In the early hours of Monday, riot police were filmed beating a group of protestors — images that have further angered the demonstrators.

“It will be an answer to the police, which has turned to violence,” 21-year-old Luka Chokhonelidze said of Monday’s planned protest.

He called the bill, which targets independent NGOs, “shameful”. Opponents say it will sabotage Georgia’s hopes of joining the European Union and accuse the ruling party of moving the Black Sea nation closer to Moscow. The Georgian Dream vowed Monday not to back down and to pass it by the middle of the week. “The plan is to adopt it in the third reading,” Georgian Dream MP Nikoloz Samkharadze told AFP. He said it would be passed on Tuesday or Wednesday.

On Monday morning, protesters tried to block Georgian Dream MPs from entering parliament. They managed to get into the building from the back and pushed the bill through a parliamentary legal committee — needed before it goes to a vote — in less than two minutes. The law requires NGOs and media outlets that receive over 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as an “organisation pursuing the interests of a foreign power”.

Georgia Nikoloz Samkharadze Georgian Dream party

