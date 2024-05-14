AIRLINK 75.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.69%)
Supplements Print 2024-05-14

Pre-Budget Conference FY 2024-25: Message from Message from Atif Ikram Sheikh President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)

Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

TEXT: Esteemed Members of the Business Community, As we convene for the Pre-Budget Conference for the fiscal year 2024-25, it is incumbent upon us to reflect on the multifaceted dimensions of our economic landscape and chart a course that is guided by prudence, foresight, and a steadfast commitment to the well-being of our nation. In this article, I aim to delve deeper into the key themes that underpin this pivotal event and underscore the imperative for collective action in shaping a budget that lays the foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity.

The Pre-Budget Conference stands as a testament to our collective resolve to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaboration in the pursuit of economic progress. This year's conference assumes heightened significance as we confront a confluence of global and domestic challenges, ranging from the lingering effects of the pandemic to the evolving dynamics of the global economy. Against this backdrop, the conference serves as a crucible for ideas, insights, and strategies aimed at navigating the complexities of our economic landscape and unlocking pathways to resilience and prosperity.

Amidst the prevailing challenges, there are glimmers of hope and optimism that underscore the resilience and dynamism of our economy. The resilience exhibited by businesses, the adaptability demonstrated by workers, and the ingenuity displayed by entrepreneurs are testaments to our collective ability to weather storms and emerge stronger. As we embark on the journey towards economic recovery and revitalization, it is imperative that we harness this reservoir of resilience and optimism to propel our economy towards a trajectory of sustainable growth and prosperity.

I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue and his team for their exemplary leadership, diligence, and commitment to the economic well-being of our nation. In the face of daunting challenges, they have demonstrated unwavering resolve and resourcefulness in formulating policies that are not only responsive to the needs of the hour but also forward-looking in their vision. Their tireless efforts and dedication deserve our utmost commendation and support as we collectively endeavor to navigate the complexities of our economic landscape.

Furthermore, I am pleased to highlight the proactive role played by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in the formulation of the budget. Our organization has meticulously prepared a comprehensive Budget Proposal that encapsulates the aspirations and priorities of the business community. This proposal, grounded in empirical evidence and informed by the collective wisdom of our members, has played a positive role in shaping the deliberations and decisions pertaining to the Budget 2024-25.

To conclude, I wish to reiterate the steadfast commitment of the FPCCI and the broader business community to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders in shaping a budget that fosters inclusive growth, innovation, and social equity. As representatives of the private sector, we stand ready to leverage our expertise, insights, and resources in support of policies and initiatives that advance the economic interests of our nation and its citizens. Together, let us seize this opportunity to forge a path towards a future that is defined by resilience, prosperity, and shared prosperity.

