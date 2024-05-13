Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Monday in line with the decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola hit Rs242,300 after a single-day fall of Rs1,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,733 after a decrease of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

As per APGJSA, the international rate was set at $2,349 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a decrease of $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates stood stable at Rs2,650 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

On Saturday, gold in Pakistan had decreased Rs300 per tola.