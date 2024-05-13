JI refuses to align with opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) refused to align with the opposition alliance while emphasizing the need for transparent electoral processes and accountability.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged for the protection of peaceful protests in Azad Kashmir, while advocating for the safeguarding of former caretaker prime minister Anwar Haq Kakar.

Highlighting concerns over the authenticity of the current government, he urged Chief Justice’s intervention to establish a judicial commission based on Forms 45, asserting that only genuine public representation can pave the way for progress.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman underscored the imperative for merit-based governance and adherence to the rule of law, condemning the prevailing trend of government formations based on Forms 47.

He criticized the continued imposition of rejected political entities, urging for a shift towards a system that respects the will of the people and upholds democratic principles.

Expressing solidarity with the plight of Gaza, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman condemned the silence of Muslim rulers in the face of atrocities, calling for global action to address the humanitarian crisis. He highlighted the need for concerted efforts to address internal challenges, including the implementation of court decisions and the protection of democratic institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024