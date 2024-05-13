May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Traffic police checking point

Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: The Traffic Police Department has established a Naka Point at Abdul Sattar Edhi Road, Main Sea View, Phase 8, under the supervision of DSP Traffic Darakhshan and DSP Traffic Clifton.

The operation targets one-wheelers, underage drivers, over-speeding vehicles, tinted glasses, fancy number plates, and other traffic violators. Traffic officers are taking action against violators, warning them and handing them over to their parents in cases involving underage drivers.

