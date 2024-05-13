Traffic police checking point

KARACHI: The Traffic Police Department has established a Naka Point at Abdul Sattar Edhi Road, Main Sea View, Phase 8, under the supervision of DSP Traffic Darakhshan and DSP Traffic Clifton.

The operation targets one-wheelers, underage drivers, over-speeding vehicles, tinted glasses, fancy number plates, and other traffic violators. Traffic officers are taking action against violators, warning them and handing them over to their parents in cases involving underage drivers.

