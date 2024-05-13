May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sindh CM highlights importance of C-ARTS

Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training, Sindh (C-ARTS) started in 2018 and presently operates six centres in the province giving services to 600 individuals with autism.

“This C-ART inaugurated in the new building (Hyderabad) is for children, adolescents and Adults. It will give services to 250 to 300 individuals with autism.”

This he said on Sunday while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of C-ART Unit (new building) for Autism Rehabilitation Services at Hilal Ahamr Hospital Latifabad. Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mahdi, Provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Nasir Shah, and others were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that it was an honor and pride to witness the remarkable journey of C-ARTS. The organization was born out of necessity, out of the imperative need to provide support and services to individuals with autism.

The CM said that the demand for services was soaring, yet the resources were scarce in the country. “It was in this backdrop of urgency and determination that C-ARTS emerged, offering a comprehensive range of services under one roof, a sanctuary for individuals with autism and their families,” he said.

Sharing the growth and achievements of C-ARTS from its beginnings Shah said that of just one centre in 2018, C-ARTS has expanded to encompass six centres spread across Sindh, with a special mention to the Gambat Program, a testament to our commitment to serve individuals with autism from childhood through adulthood.

He said that from rehabilitation and education to skill training and now venturing into employment programs for adults with autism, the journey of C-ARTS has been nothing short of extraordinary. “Witnessing the fruits of their labour, the incredible products crafted by the hands of these individuals fills my heart with joy and admiration,” he said.

The CM said that the impact of C-ARTS extended far beyond its services. He added that the outreach initiatives, reaching out to neurodiverse children beyond autism, the establishment of inclusive programs in collaboration with the DEPD department, the pioneering effort in setting up the first residential facility for children with autism, and the creation of C-ARTS Parks for Differently Abled individuals—all stood as shining examples of their unwavering commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Shah said that the C-ARTS served not just as a sanctuary but as a beacon of hope, touching the lives of over 600 children with autism and their families. “Their journey is a testament to the power of compassion, resilience, and collective effort of the C-ARTS team,” he said and reaffirmed his commitment to creating a more inclusive and compassionate society, where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can thrive and fulfill their true potential.

