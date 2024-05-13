PESCO chief holds successful facebook kachehri

PESHAWAR: In a groundbreaking initiative, PESCO Chief Engineer Akhtar Hamid Khan held a Facebook Kachehri (online public forum) to address the grievances of hundreds of consumers from far-flung areas. The online event was a huge success, with numerous issues related to electricity supply being resolved on the spot.

According to details, the Facebook Kachehri was organized by PESCO on the directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to facilitate consumers and provide them with an easy and accessible platform to voice their concerns.

