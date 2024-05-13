Minister highlights peaceful culture of Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has said that the culture of Sindh is of love and peace.

Sindhi language was spoken till Lasbela to Turbania; we are the inheritors of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Sachal Sarmast and five thousand years old peaceful civilization and culture and now it is our prime responsibility to transfer our culture and civilization to future generations.

He expressed these views while speaking at the event organised by Sindh’s Culture and Tourism Department under the title of “Rhythm of Indus” at Folk Heritage Islamabad.

Director General of Culture Sindh Manawar Mahesar, concerned officers, Sindh’s famous singers, writers, poets, foreign government delegations, students of various universities, Sindh-based youth and families living in Islamabad were also present.

Shah said that Urdu is our national language; similarly as Urdu language connects the languages of all provinces; we are one united nation with different norms, traditions and cultures.

He said that youth are our future; they have to lead the country. He said that he spent his childhood in Jhelum and Chittian and was brought up by mothers of Punjab while he studied from Lahore. He said that he can understand well the feelings of the students present in the ceremony.

He announced to hold cultural programs in the universities of Punjab on their invitations.

