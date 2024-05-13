JI demands judicial probe into ‘May 12 mayhem’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi interim Ameer Munim Zafar has demanded a judicial commission over the May 12 mayhem in order to bring the culprits to justice.

The JI leader made this demand at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, here on Sunday. He also highlighted the prevailing political scenario, load shedding and role of mafias in education system that facilitates use of unfair means during exams.

He was flanked by Saifuddin Advocate, Ibnal Hassan Hashmi, Imran Shahid, Zahid Askari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that May 12 has been a black day in the history of Karachi. He recalled that on May 12, 2004, 12 innocent citizens were killed to hijack the by-polls in three constituencies, whereas 54 Karachiites were massacred on May 12, 2007 to quell the resistance against then Dictator Pervez Musharraf.

He said that unfortunately, the killers and perpetuators of the tragedy have not been arrested as yet but they are enjoying perks and privileges under ‘Form-47 regime’.

Talking about the prevailing issues, Zafar highlighted that the prime minister, a few days ago, announced an educational emergency. Currently some 360 thousand students have been appearing in the Matriculation exams, he said, adding that despite our reach to the moon, the government is unable to provide desks and uninterrupted electricity supply to schools in Malir area of Karachi.

He demanded of the government to ensure all the necessary measures in order to facilities the students appearing in the exams. He also demanded of the authorities to bring the usage of unfair means in exams to an end, instead of supporting the mafias involved.

Talking about the KE, he shed light in detail on the misdeeds on part of the private power company. He demanded nationalisation of the company on the grounds that it has been flaunting all the agreements under which it was privatised.

The JI leader also talked about the situation in Gaza, Palestine. He said that the people of conscience have been supporting Palestinians. On the occasion, he announced that the JI’s minority wing will take out a ‘Gaza Solidarity March’ from the Trinity Church to the Karachi Press Club on May 14.

