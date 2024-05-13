May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-05-13

Seeking guidance from Prof Dercon

Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

In an interesting but a very important development Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a six-member committee to be headed by the finance minister for developing a “Home-grown Economic Development Plan”.

According to media reports, the premier while acknowledging valuable insights by Prof Stefan Dercon, former UK government adviser, has constituted the committee for drafting a home-grown economic development plan.

The committee will be working with the following TORs;(i) to coordinate with Professor Dercon to make a work plan for the next two weeks’ virtual discussions; (ii) to develop an economic development plan keeping in view indigenous strengths and challenges; (iii) invite Professor Dercon to Pakistan for a detailed explanatory discussion on the new draft plan with the prime minister in the second half of May 2024.

This development gives birth to an important question: are the members of the committee fully aware of the works of Prof Dercon or his approach to economic policymaking? According to Prof Dercon, for example, successful growth needs “a development bargain”—a commitment by a country’s elite.

In his book, Gambling on Development, Prof Dercon credits growth in countries including China and Rwanda not to enlightened leaders but to wealthy elites motivated to bring change.

In my view, however, insofar as Pakistan’s economy is concerned, it represents one of the best examples of elite capture that successfully ensures that public resources are biased for the benefit of a few individuals of superior social status, ignoring the larger population. Pakistan’s elite is not motivated to bring change; it always wants to maintain the status quo.

That prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Zardari themselves belong to country’s elite is a fact.

Unlike Bangladesh where political and economic elite has played a key role in higher economic growth and reduction in poverty levels, Pakistan’s elite is always concerned about its own welfare and interests before those of others, particularly the poor and marginalized segments of society.

Hammad Ujjan (Hyderabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Professor Stefan Dercon Economic Development Plan

Comments

200 characters

Seeking guidance from Prof Dercon

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

With heavy agenda, SIFC to meet tomorrow

No stopping the bull run at PSX as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

FPCCI seeks comprehensive tax reforms

Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Blocking SIM cards of non-filers: LTO Islamabad to assist FBR

Read more stories