May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style Print 2024-05-13

Japanese singer enthrals audience at NAPA

APP Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: Japanese singer Kenta Shoji took the audience at the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA to an international trip when he sang Japanese, English, and even a couple of Pakistani songs on Sunday.

The singer from Kyoto, Japan, started the evening with his own Japanese songs, but soon included some English ones in his selection. And then he sang a Vital Sign hit, Aetibaar. The audience, already electrified by Shoji’s singing and piano playing, was enthralled when he sang this famous Pakistani number.

NAPA Kenta Shoji

Comments

200 characters

Japanese singer enthrals audience at NAPA

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

With heavy agenda, SIFC to meet tomorrow

No stopping the bull run at PSX as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

FPCCI seeks comprehensive tax reforms

Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Blocking SIM cards of non-filers: LTO Islamabad to assist FBR

Read more stories