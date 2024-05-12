Pakistan to launch another satellite on 30th

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark stride towards advancing its internet and communication capabilities, Pakistan has announced plans to launch a new satellite into space, following the successful deployment of the iCube Qamar satellite.

Dubbed MM1, the new satellite is scheduled to be launched on May 30, according to a spokesperson of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco). The national space agency, Suparco, said the launch is set to take place from Islamabad.

The primary objective behind the MM1 satellite is to bolster Pakistan’s communication infrastructure. It is anticipated that the satellite will contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network and has the potential to meet the growing demands of the telecom sector.

With the exponential growth in internet usage and the imminent rollout of 5G technology, the MM1 satellite holds promise in ensuring better availability and reliability of these services across the country. The satellite’s advanced capabilities are expected to address the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.

On May 3, Pakistan launched its first mission to the moon, entering the international space race for research. The mission was launched with Chinese assistance from China’s Hainan Space Site. The satellite, weighing about 7kg, was developed by the Electrical Engineering Department of the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in Islamabad in two years.

Suparco launched the first satellite into lunar orbit, which was linked to the Chang’e 6 mission of China. With the launch of the mission, Pakistan became the sixth country in the world to go to the moon. On Friday, iCube Qamar made history by transmitting its first images from the moon’s orbit. The satellite successfully captured and transmitted its inaugural images from the lunar orbit, providing a unique perspective of the moon’s surface.