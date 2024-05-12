APNS condolence

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of Executive Committee over the sad demise of wife of Usman Arab Saati, Publisher and Chief Editor Daily Vatan (Gujrati) and Monthly Vatan Mag Karachi.

The APNS office bearers expressed their condolences to Saati and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience and courage to the bereaved family to bear the great loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024