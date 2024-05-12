AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Smuggled cloth worth Rs200m seized

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi, in collaboration with the Sindh Rangers, has seized a massive quantity of smuggled cloth valued at over Rs200 million.

According to the details, the raid was conducted in the Aram Bagh area on a tip-off, resulting in the recovery of 24 truckloads of smuggled cloth.

The exact quantity and value of the seized cloth are yet to be determined, as an examination is still underway. However, initial estimates suggest that the value of the seized goods is substantial, exceeding Rs200 million.

This operation is seen as a significant success in the efforts to combat smuggling and protect the country’s economy. Further investigation is in progress.

