AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-12

Malaysian palm oil falls

Reuters Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third consecutive session to close at a three-month low on Friday, tracking weaker Dalian rivals, while palm oil data from the Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) earlier in the day weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 21 ringgit, or 0.55%, to 3,810 ringgit ($804.31) a metric ton, the lowest close since mid-February.

The contract lost 0.88% this week, marking a fifth consecutive week-on-week decline, its longest weekly losing streak since December 2017. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract and its palm oil contract both lost 2.04%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.01% amid slow progress on soy harvesting in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks increased at the end of April for the first time in six months as production jumped despite a drop in exports, MPOB said on Friday.

The MPOB report is “slightly bearish” as most of the production rise-related scenarios have almost been priced in, and bargain buying may be observed from a key support cluster at 3,690 ringgit, Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin Group said. Market participants are also eyeing the release of a US Department of Agriculture supply-and-demand report tonight, Bagani said. Investors are expecting the USDA’s monthly crop production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reports to show ample supplies in the United States and globally.

Malaysia’s industrial production in March rose 2.4% from a year earlier, below expectations, government data showed on Friday. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-10 fell 14.2% to 369,920 metric tons from 431,190 metric tons shipped during April 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday that exports fell 14.8%. The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.03% against the dollar.

Palm Oil CBOT Malaysian palm oil Malaysia Palm Oil Board

Comments

Comments are closed.

Malaysian palm oil falls

There will be no new fuel subsidy or cross-subsidy schemes: Govt makes firm pledge to IMF

PM forms body to address issues hindering implementation of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ECC approves Rs4.86bn TSG for PAEC

Supplies by importers: Reduced rate of 1-4pc for purpose of tax withholding likely

MBS’s visit put off for ‘time being’

Toshakhana case: Presidential immunity granted to Zardari

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

Pakistan hockey team returns with silver at Azlan Shah Cup

AGP tells SC: Steps will be taken to make FBR policy board functional

Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

Read more stories