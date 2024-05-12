AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Activities at PQA, KPT

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Shipping activities were reported at the port where three ships namely, MSC Positano, Federal Iberville and Al-Dayyen carrying Containers, Lentils and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Port Gas Terminal respectively on Friday, 10th May, 2024.

Meanwhile four more ships, Marina Aman, Sea Galaxy, Limra and Lusail with Palm oil, Consedensate, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at the PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Spring Oasis and Huang Shan-16 left the port on Saturday morning, while two more ships, MSC Positano and Ginga and Caracal are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 143,517 tonnes, comprising 103,887 tonnes imports cargo and 39,630 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,207 Containers (1,238 TEUs Imports and 1,969 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Marina Aman, Limra and Lu sail & two more ships, Ever success and CMA CGM Atilla carrying Palm oil, LPG, LNG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, EETL, PIBT and QICT respectively on Saturday, 11th May, while two more container ships, MSC Prelude-V and Apollan-D are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 12th May, 2024.

PORT TRUST

Nearly, 2523 containers comprising of 1697 containers import and 826 containers export were handled on Saturday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 303 of 20’s and 457 of 40’s loaded while 394 of 20’s and 43 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 189 of 20’s and 269 of 40’s loaded containers while 99 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

