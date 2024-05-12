KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.507 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,939.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.220 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.713 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.541 billion), Silver (PKR 1.492 million), Platinum (PKR 971.996 million), Crude Oil (PKR 620.050 million), DJ (PKR 437.853 million), SP 500 (PKR 179.797 million), Natural Gas (PKR 137.110 million), Copper (PKR 96.404 million), Japan Equity (PKR 74.523 million) and Brent (PKR 21.705 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 39lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 42.539 million were traded.

