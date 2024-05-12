AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Little business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained bearish on Saturday, with low trading volume.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund, while Phutti prices in Punjab were between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

500 bales of Kotri and Hyderabad were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

