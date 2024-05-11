Popular broadcaster: Taliban must revoke their restrictions: CPJ

NEW YORK: The Taliban must revoke their restrictions on the popular broadcaster Afghanistan International and end their crackdown on independent media in Afghanistan, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Taliban’s Media Complaints and Rights Violations Commission banned journalists, analysts, and experts from participating in discussions or cooperating with London-based Afghanistan International’s television and radio stations, according to a Taliban statement and multiple news reports.

The Commission called on citizens to boycott Afghanistan International and banned people from providing facilities for broadcasting the channel in public places.