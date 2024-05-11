AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Fixing ‘roti’ rate: IHC asks DC to meet Naanbais

Terence J Sigamony Published May 11, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, directed the Deputy Commissioner ICT to meet with all the Naanbai Associations in his office today (May 11) regarding fixing the price of roti.

A single bench of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the directions while hearing a petition filed against the reduction of naan and roti prices. The petition was moved by Sajjad Ali, president Naanbai Welfare Association through his counsel Umer Ijaz Gillani advocate.

The bench ordered the federal capital administration to release the people arrested for selling roti at higher prices and de-seal the sealed tandoors.

During the hearing, in compliance with the court’s order dated May 8, the Deputy Commissioner ICT, Islamabad has tendered an appearance.

The main grievance of the petitioner is that the deputy commissioner while passing the impugned order/ notification has not made any consultation with the petitioner or Naanbai Associations, whereas, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad stated that he is willing to make consultation with the petitioner/ Naanbai Associations for fixing the price of roti.

In his written order, Justice Jahangiri directed the deputy commissioner to call all the Naanbai Associations in his office on May 11, while office-bearers of Naanbai Associations are directed to attend the office of the Deputy Commissioner for fixing the price of roti.

He noted that as far as the other grievance of the petitioner is that many tandoors of the petitioner’s association have been sealed by the District Administration, ICT, Islamabad and the poor naanbais are behind bars.

The counsel contended that there is no power of sealing the tandoors under the law so the Deputy Commissioner, ICT, Islamabad is directed to de-seal the tandoors in Islamabad as well as to release the persons, who are behind bars for selling the roti at a higher price.

The court directed the federal capital administration to release the people arrested for selling roti at higher prices and de-seal the sealed tandoors and the reports of Saturday’s meeting and other meetings be submitted in detail, within a period of three days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

