CM launches ˜Schools Satellite Internet Project

LAHORE: Launching a pilot project for the provision of satellite internet in schools here at DPS Model Town, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that a new era of digital transformation in education has started in Pakistan.

Punjab is entering digital era, because Pakistan can grow only by exploiting information and communication technology, the CM said.

In this regard MoU to execute the project was signed between UAE ADM Holding and the Education Department of the Government of Punjab. Under the project, schools in Punjab will be linked to satellite internet in collaboration with One Web NEOM and ADM Holding that will share the satellite internet installation with the Education Department.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said, Students in remote rural and urban areas will benefit from satellite internet.

She added, The Punjab government will also give laptops to the students.

She highlighted, Digital skills will help empower students and make them part of the digital economy.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also interacted with the students in DPS Digital Lab.

A delegation of UAE headed by Sheikh Ahmad Dalmouk Al Maktoum was also present in DPS Model Town on the occasion. The chief minister held a meeting with Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum, a member of the royal family of United Arab Emirates, in which issues related to the provision of satellite internet and digitization were discussed.

The visiting delegation gave a detailed briefing on the programme of providing direct internet service from satellite in schools.

They briefed the CM, Schools Satellite Internet Project is for digital access of people in deprived areas. In the first phase, satellite internet is being provided to 5,000 schools across the country.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook said, Satellite Internet service will be fully supported in schools in remote areas of Punjab.

He added, For the better development of young talent, there is a need to learn modern technology and skills.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook said, Happy to be part of satellite internet project in Punjab.

He added, Teachers and students will be able to use plug-and-play technology over the Internet.

