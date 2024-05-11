AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-11

CM announces enhancing UCs funds

Recorder Report Published May 11, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on the demand of union council representatives, he has decided to enhance the funds of union councils so they could serve people of their respective areas.

He said that in the last election of 2018, PPP won three MNA seats from Karachi and this time it bagged seven MNAs and 12 MPA seats which is the manifestation of the party workers hard work and ability to reach the message of Bilawal Bhutto to the people of Karachi.

The chief minister said that on the recommendation of party workers, his government would provide the people of Karachi with water supply, sanitation, and transport facilities, particularly in the under developed areas.

He also directed the Excise & Taxation & Narcotic Control Minister to eliminate the drug mafia from the city.

Murad Shah said that a scheme of a sewerage treatment plant would be initiated for Rs135 billion in PPP-modes so that treated wastewater could be used for industrial usage.

He said this on Friday while speaking at an interactive session of PPP representatives and party workers for budget 2024-25.

The meeting was held at CM House and attended by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mahdi, provincial Ministers- Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Shah, Shaheen Sher Ali, Advisor Najmi Alam, Mayor and deputy mayor Karachi, MNAs â€“ Qadir Patel, Hakim Baloch, Nabeel Gabol, Dr Akhtiar Baiq, Senators “ Nadeem Bhutto, Masroor Ahsan, MPAs, district presidents and general secretaries, representatives of local bodies and party workers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah PPP Bilawal Bhutto

Comments

200 characters

CM announces enhancing UCs funds

‘Cost-side reforms’: IMF says Pakistan needs to revisit terms of power purchase agreements

IMF welcomes SBP's decision to keep key policy rate unchanged

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final: Japan prevail over Pakistan on penalties

US says Israel's use of weapons may have violated international law

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

UAE hits out at Netanyahu for saying Gulf state could help run Gaza

Israel army says about 300,000 Gazans have ‘evacuated’ east Rafah

Hamas releases video of Israeli-British hostage held in Gaza

IMF delineates steps to curb gas circular debt

IMF for taking agreed contingency revenue measures

Read more stories