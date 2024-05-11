CM announces enhancing UCs funds

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on the demand of union council representatives, he has decided to enhance the funds of union councils so they could serve people of their respective areas.

He said that in the last election of 2018, PPP won three MNA seats from Karachi and this time it bagged seven MNAs and 12 MPA seats which is the manifestation of the party workers hard work and ability to reach the message of Bilawal Bhutto to the people of Karachi.

The chief minister said that on the recommendation of party workers, his government would provide the people of Karachi with water supply, sanitation, and transport facilities, particularly in the under developed areas.

He also directed the Excise & Taxation & Narcotic Control Minister to eliminate the drug mafia from the city.

Murad Shah said that a scheme of a sewerage treatment plant would be initiated for Rs135 billion in PPP-modes so that treated wastewater could be used for industrial usage.

He said this on Friday while speaking at an interactive session of PPP representatives and party workers for budget 2024-25.

The meeting was held at CM House and attended by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mahdi, provincial Ministers- Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Shah, Shaheen Sher Ali, Advisor Najmi Alam, Mayor and deputy mayor Karachi, MNAs â€“ Qadir Patel, Hakim Baloch, Nabeel Gabol, Dr Akhtiar Baiq, Senators “ Nadeem Bhutto, Masroor Ahsan, MPAs, district presidents and general secretaries, representatives of local bodies and party workers.

