PFA seizes 700 litres of spurious juice, 107kg of expired flavours

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has filed a case against a beverages manufacturing unit with concerned police station on account of adulteration besides confiscating 700 litres of spurious juice, 107kg of expired flavours and machinery.

PFA Director General Asim Javaid while talking to media said that the team raided a juice plant on Kasur Road and caught them red-handed, producing contaminated juices of different flavours. DG PFA said that the authority confiscated a huge cache of adulterated juices after finding juice sample results not up to the mark during the screening tests.

The raiding team found a low value of brix, artificial sweetness, and fake labeling. He said that spurious drinks were to be supplied to different local shops at a cheap rate; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action on a tip-off.

In another raid, PFA’s enforcement team imposed Rs200,000 fine on a bakery production unit located at Hamdard Chowk, Industrial Area, for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

