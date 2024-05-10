AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium dips on massive delivery to LME

Reuters Published May 10, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Aluminium prices dipped on Friday after the London Metal Exchange (LME) data came in to show an 88% jump in inventory.

The most traded three-month contract for aluminium dipped to as low as $2,537 a metric ton, after inventory data was published in the morning. Loss narrowed since then and it was last trading 0.6% down at $2,544 as at 1044 GMT.

Aluminium stocks in LME-approved warehouses rose by 424,000 metric tons to 903,850 tons on Thursday, the highest since January 2022.

A 135,350 tonnes were “re-warranted” to become tradable on the exchange, which required warrants to activate metals for being bought and sold.

While increasing inventory usually means relaxed supply and could push down prices, aluminium could be an exception with traders and warehouses cultivating new means to profit from LME’s post-sanction rule change on Russian metals last month.

Copper retreats on rate cut uncertainty, physical pushback

“These delivery have little to do with fundamentals. Aluminium spreads already went to steep contango, suggesting that people were already expecting these stocks to come,” said Daniel Smith with AMT.

Discount of cash against three-month aluminium contract was at $47 a ton, a condition known as contango usually accompanied by relaxed supply.

For copper, eyes were on the growing gap between prices in Chicago and Shanghai that could give rise to arbitrage opportunities.

Some are looking for ways to re-export copper stocks out of China to capture some arbitrage gains, a trader source said.

“Chinese traders have been selling imported copper, in particular brands deliverable for Chicago Mercantile Exchange (Comex) since last week,” the source added.

Three-month copper rose 1.4% to $10,042 per metric ton.

U.S. unemployment claims rose last week to the highest level in more than eight months, raising expectations for rate cuts.

A rate cut could pressure the U.S. dollar. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Zinc advanced 1.3% to $2,946.5, lead increased 0.2% to $2,238 and tin rose 0.4% to $32,710. Nickel dropped 0.3% to $18,985.

aluminium Aluminium price

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium dips on massive delivery to LME

FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil benchmark Brent above $84 on perky US, China demand signals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read more stories