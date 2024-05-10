AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
Two new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies heading to theaters

Published May 10, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: A fresh installment in the “Lord of the Rings” movie series, one of the biggest film franchises of all time, is scheduled to debut in theaters in 2026.

It is one of two new “Lord of the Rings” films announced by Warner Bros Discovery, opens new tab CEO David Zaslav on Thursday.

Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Gollum and will direct the first of the two films, which has a working title of “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.”

Peter Jackson, who directed the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy two decades ago followed by three “Hobbit” movies, will serve as a producer of the new films.

Christie’s previews Michael Schumacher watches going up for auction

The movies are based on books written by J.R.R. Tolkien and set in the fictional land of Middle-earth inhabited by humans, elves, dwarves, and hobbits.

The prior movies in the franchise have earned nearly $6 billion combined at global box offices. The 2003 movie, “Return of the King,” won 11 Oscars including best picture.

A previously announced animated “Lord of the Rings” film, called “The War of the Rohirrim,” is set for release in theaters this December.

