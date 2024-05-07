AIRLINK 71.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
DGKC 82.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.23%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
FFBL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.44%)
FFL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.33%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
HBL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.54%)
HUBC 139.86 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.58%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.2%)
PIAA 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PPL 122.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.51%)
PRL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.29%)
SEARL 54.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
SSGC 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TRG 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,631 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 24,998 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 72,877 Increased By 112.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 23,664 Decreased By -111.3 (-0.47%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India court extends pre-trial detention of opposition leader Kejriwal until May 20, says Live Law

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 02:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: An Indian court extended the pre-trial detention of opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until May 20 on Tuesday, legal news website Live Law reported, weeks before the capital votes in national elections.

The country’s financial crime-fighting agency arrested Kejriwal - a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - on March 21 in connection with corruption allegations relating to Delhi’s liquor policy, charges his party has denied.

India court extends detention of opposition leader Kejriwal until April 23, Live Law says

He has been in pre-trial detention since April 1.

Arvind Kejriwal Indian election Delhi chief minister

Comments

200 characters

India court extends pre-trial detention of opposition leader Kejriwal until May 20, says Live Law

TTP terrorists continuously committing acts of terrorism in Pakistan: DG ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

KSA highlights profundity of ties with Pakistan

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Read more stories