Palm oil edges up to mirror strength in rivals

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday, tracking rivals soyoil and crude oil higher.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 22 ringgit, or 0.57%, to 3,866 ringgit ($815.78) a metric ton as of 0238 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures almost flat

It lost 1.33% last week amid export concerns in key producer Malaysia.

Fundamentals