KEMU students visit Alhamra Museum

LAHORE: Venturing into the realm of cultural enlightenment, 50 students from King Edward Medical University embarked on a captivating journey through the corridors of artistic brilliance at Alhamra Art Museum, Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium.

Immersed in a symphony of colors and creativity, they delved into the intricate masterpieces crafted by revered Pakistani artists, enriching their understanding and appreciation of the nation’s cultural heritage.

The visionary Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid reaffirmed Alhamra’s unwavering commitment to showcasing Pakistan’s rich artistic tapestry on the global stage.

Emphasizing the museum’s pivotal role as an educational sanctuary, she underscored its profound influence in nurturing a deep connection to the country’s cultural legacy among aspiring artists and youth.

