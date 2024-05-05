‘Int’l Firefighters Day’ marked

LAHORE: Like other parts of the world, the ‘International Firefighters Day’ was marked, here Saturday with a resolve to continue efforts for safer communities.

To mark the day, events were organized in which glowing tributes were paid to the firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while rendering their services to protect precious human lives and properties of the citizens.

While addressing a function, the Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education and Emergency Services Punjab, Khwaja Salman Rafique appreciated the Fire Rescue Service for saving 664 billion in 231,056 fire incidents by professional firefighting on modern lines. He stated that the 23 martyrs of Rescue 1122 are great heroes of the nation who sacrificed their lives to provide sense of safety to community. He emphasized the 100% implementation of the Punjab Community Safety Buildings Regulations 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan Naseer paid rich tribute to Shaheed Rescuers and congratulated the best rescuers of the year 2023. He said Rescuers are our heroes who risk their lives to save other lives and properties. Dr. Rizwan Naseer also paid tribute to Hanzala Malik, describing him as a true son of the soil and an exemplary firefighter. He briefed that through his efforts, the Glasgow Fire Service and Rescue Service Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which enabled firefighters of Rescue 1122 Pakistan to receive modern fire training from Glasgow. He advised the public to install fire hydrants, alarm systems, emergency exits and stairs as per Punjab Community Safety Buildings Regulations in high rise buildings.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer acknowledged and awarded the best fire rescuers of the Punjab with cash prize of double salary, shields and certificates and awards to best team of the division for year 2023. He said that fire fighters are real heroes because when people are running in fear during fire emergencies, brave fire fighters enter in burning buildings to rescue people and save lives.

At the end of the ceremony, Khwaja Salman Rafique along with Dr. Rizwan Naseer presented the Best Performance Award 2023 to three best fire rescuers at provincial level including Muhammad Atif Mehmood Lead Fire Rescuer Bahawalpur, Muhammad Zeeshah Fire DERT Rescuer Sheikhupura and Muhammad Asim Javed DERT Rescuers and Team of District Lahore of Lahore Division.

