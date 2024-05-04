AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poland condemns Russian cyberattacks, says has been targeted too

Reuters Published 04 May, 2024 01:58pm

WARSAW: Poland condemned alleged cyberattacks by a Russian group named called APT28 on Germany and Czech Republic saying it had also been targeted.

Poland is expressing solidarity with Germany and Czech Republic in light of cyberattacks on their democratic institutions and political parties, the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Germany accused Russia on Friday of launching cyberattacks on its rulng party and on defence and aerospace firms as well as on targets in other countries, and warned there would be unspecified consequences.

Russia says UK foreign minister’s remarks show West is waging hybrid war with Moscow

“Poland, which is also one of the targets of the APT 28 attacks, strongly condemns the repeated, unacceptable and harmful activities carried out in cyberspace by Russian entities,” the statement said.

No details on the attack were provided in the statement.

“Facing the continuous increase in threats in cyberspace, Poland is actively working to protect critical infrastructure, build resilience and strengthen cyber defence.”

Poland cyberattacks Russian cyberattacks

Comments

200 characters

Poland condemns Russian cyberattacks, says has been targeted too

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Ceasefire should be ‘no-brainer’ for Hamas, Blinken says

India’s foreign minister rejects Biden’s ‘xenophobia’ comment

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

KP asks centre to pay Rs70bn hydel profit

Read more stories