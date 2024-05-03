Russia says UK foreign minister’s remarks show West is waging hybrid war with Moscow

MOSCOW: Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday remarks by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron amounted to an acknowledgement that the West is waging a war against Russia using “Ukrainian hands”.

Cameron said on Thursday Ukraine had a right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets inside Russia, and that it was up to Kyiv whether to do so.

Russia can’t match a Western asset seizure, but it can inflict pain

“Cameron’s words are further evidence of the hybrid war the West is waging against our country,” Zakharova said. “Russia is responding to that and will continue to respond.”