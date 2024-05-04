AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Russian drones injure 6 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Dnipro regions

Reuters Published 04 May, 2024 11:29am
File Photo: REUTERS
File Photo: REUTERS

KYIV: Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Dnipro regions, injuring at least six people and hitting critical infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings, regional officials said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the Russian forces launched 13 Shahed drones targeting the regions in the northeast and centre of the country. The air defence units downed all the drones, the air force commander said.

However, debris from the downed drones struck civilian targets in Kharkiv in the northeast, injuring four people and sparking a fire in an office building, the regional governor said.

Russia says it is ready for ‘serious’ Ukraine peace proposals

Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a 13-year-old child and a woman were being treated in hospital. Two other women were treated on site. Emergency services were bringing the fire under control, he added.

In the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were wounded, said Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor. He said a critical infrastructure facility and three houses were damaged.

