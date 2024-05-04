AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-04

Punjab govt starts work on new LG law

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has started work on the preparation of a new local government law to revamp the existing local government system in Punjab.

A committee formed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to prepare the new law held a meeting on Friday which was chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique.

On this occasion, the committee proposed to introduce a town committee between the union council and the municipal committee, and to establish a metropolitan corporation for a population above 500,000 or each divisional headquarters; moreover, a union council should be established in a population of less than 15,000.

It also proposed to form a town committee for a population of 15,000 to 50,000, a municipal committee for a population of 50,000 to 200,000 and a municipal corporation for a population of 200,000 to 500,000.

During the meeting, it was also considered to fix the term of local bodies for four years. It was also recommended that local governments should be strengthened and a system of solving problems at the local level should be devised. Some members also suggested converting local bodies into administrative units.

While addressing the meeting, Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique expressed dissatisfaction over the Local Government Act 2022, as it made the whole province into one unit instead of devaluating powers in the true sense. He also observed that new local government demarcations were necessary after the new census.

œThe smaller the size of the local government, the more powers will be transferred to the lower level. The Chief Minister wants a long-lasting sanitation system in the villages as well, for this, the presence of a strong local government system was necessary,  he said.

Rafique assured the participants that the new law will be comprehensive and different from the previous one in all respects. He expressed his determination that he would give a local government system that truly delivers to the people.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Convener and Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Zeeshan Malik, the provincial legislators and senior officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Punjab government local government

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt starts work on new LG law

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

Retrieving samples from far side of the moon: China launches historic mission

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

KP asks centre to pay Rs70bn hydel profit

Multi-Year Tariff mechanism: KE seeks Rs3.8/unit hike in base tariff for seven years

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

15th Islamic Summit of OIC: Pakistan demands unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read more stories