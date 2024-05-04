AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-04

IBA-CEE hosts seminar on ˜mediator's magic

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

KARACHI: The Centre for Executive Education (CEE) at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi hosted a seminar on ˜The Mediator's Magic: Transforming Conflict into Collaboration at the IBA City Campus. Distinguished guests and participants from the judiciary, corporate sector, academia, and international institutions attended the event.

The seminar delved into the transformative power of mediation in resolving conflicts and fostering collaboration in diverse settings. Eminent speakers and panelists from various sectors shared their insights and experiences on the significance of mediation in today's world.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Kamran Bilgrami, Director IBA-CEE, followed by a welcome address by Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, former Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Dr Ishrat Husain, Professor Emeritus, IBA, delivered the keynote address on ˜The Power of Mediation in Conflict Resolution, discussing the significance of mediation and the role of IBA in promoting its use.

Special addresses by Zmarak Khan, Chief Legal Counsel, CLDP and Siddharth Jha Counsel, SIMC focused on ˜US Government Support and International Mediation Landscape, and Prospects for Pakistan.

The seminar also featured a discussion on ˜Mediation in Pakistan “ Future Prospects, with insights shared by esteemed judges, and a panel discussion moderated by SIMI Qualified Mediator, Syed Bulent Sohail, explored ˜The Landscape of Mediation.

Justice Junaid Ghaffar gave the closing remarks, emphasising the importance of fostering mediation skills for a more peaceful society. Muhammad Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, delivered the vote of thanks. The seminar concluded with a networking reception.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IBA IBA Karachi Centre for Executive Education IBA CEE

Comments

200 characters

IBA-CEE hosts seminar on ˜mediator's magic

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

Retrieving samples from far side of the moon: China launches historic mission

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

KP asks centre to pay Rs70bn hydel profit

Multi-Year Tariff mechanism: KE seeks Rs3.8/unit hike in base tariff for seven years

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

15th Islamic Summit of OIC: Pakistan demands unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read more stories