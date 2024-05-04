IBA-CEE hosts seminar on ˜mediator's magic

KARACHI: The Centre for Executive Education (CEE) at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi hosted a seminar on ˜The Mediator's Magic: Transforming Conflict into Collaboration at the IBA City Campus. Distinguished guests and participants from the judiciary, corporate sector, academia, and international institutions attended the event.

The seminar delved into the transformative power of mediation in resolving conflicts and fostering collaboration in diverse settings. Eminent speakers and panelists from various sectors shared their insights and experiences on the significance of mediation in today's world.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Kamran Bilgrami, Director IBA-CEE, followed by a welcome address by Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, former Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Dr Ishrat Husain, Professor Emeritus, IBA, delivered the keynote address on ˜The Power of Mediation in Conflict Resolution, discussing the significance of mediation and the role of IBA in promoting its use.

Special addresses by Zmarak Khan, Chief Legal Counsel, CLDP and Siddharth Jha Counsel, SIMC focused on ˜US Government Support and International Mediation Landscape, and Prospects for Pakistan.

The seminar also featured a discussion on ˜Mediation in Pakistan “ Future Prospects, with insights shared by esteemed judges, and a panel discussion moderated by SIMI Qualified Mediator, Syed Bulent Sohail, explored ˜The Landscape of Mediation.

Justice Junaid Ghaffar gave the closing remarks, emphasising the importance of fostering mediation skills for a more peaceful society. Muhammad Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, delivered the vote of thanks. The seminar concluded with a networking reception.

